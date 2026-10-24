High turnout of prosecutors in the election of 4 for the SJC

The election of members of the Supreme Judicial Council from the professional quota of prosecutors is proceeding normally and peacefully. The vote is held with paper ballots in 29 sections, and the lists include a total of 1567 prosecutors.

“Election day is proceeding normally and in a calm atmosphere“, the Supreme Judicial Council announced. Each prosecutor can vote for four out of a total of 25 candidates for elected members of the council.

Observers and advocates monitor the vote

To monitor the election process, authorized representatives of the Association “Forum“, the Bulgarian Institute for Legal Initiatives, the Association “Awakeful People“ and the Association “Justice for Everyone“ have also been registered.

Advocates of five candidates for members of the SJC have also been registered. These are Krasimira Filipova, prosecutor at the Supreme Cassation Prosecutor's Office, Desislava Petrova, deputy administrative head of the Sofia City Prosecutor's Office, Georgi Chinev, administrative head of the Burgas District Prosecutor's Office, Ivaylo Iliev, prosecutor at the Kyustendil District Prosecutor's Office, and Plamen Petkov, prosecutor at the Sofia District Prosecutor's Office.

The count will be broadcast publicly

Election day continues until 18:00. If there are prosecutors in front of a polling station who have not yet voted, the chairman establishes their number and identity, after which they are allowed to vote.

After the vote is over, the SJC will organize public real-time video surveillance in each polling station and video recording of the opening of the ballot box, the counting of the ballots and the establishment of their validity. The number of votes for each candidate, the compilation and public announcement of the protocol, as well as the packaging and sealing of the election papers will also be recorded.

The broadcast will be available in the “Online“ section of the SJC website. For each section, its number and the email address for accessing the video surveillance will be published.