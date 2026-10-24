The pilot of the crashed plane took off without permission

The pilot of the small plane that crashed into a house yard in the Pleven village of Bohot took off without permission. The flight was not part of his training, and the man boarded the plane himself.

The plane is a Cessna 150, and the pilot was a young student. The 22-year-old man died in the crash. The Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Pleven confirmed:

„The 22-year-old pilot died in the incident.“

The signal to the 112 telephone was sent around 3:30 p.m. A witness saw the plane perform maneuvers in the air, then fall and crash into the yard of a neighboring house.

No residents of Bohot were injured in the incident. There were no people in the affected house, and no damage was done to the buildings.

There is a private airport near the village, from which amateur flights are carried out. Police and fire brigade teams have been sent to the scene.

The causes of the crash have not yet been established. The case will be reported to the Pleven District Prosecutor's Office, and the circumstances surrounding the flight and the crash are yet to be clarified.