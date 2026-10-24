Satirical pages "Kopeikin", "Puylo" and BG Elves taken down. GDBOP: We have nothing in common

The satirical pages "Kopeikin", "Puylo" and BG Elves have become inaccessible simultaneously on Facebook. Their suspension was announced by the co-chairman of "Yes, Bulgaria" Ivaylo Mirchev, who wrote: "Three satirical pages have just been taken down simultaneously."

Mirchev said that he had "serious grounds" to suspect interference by the Ministry of Internal Affairs or the National Security Service of Bulgaria. According to him, the state may have used mechanisms provided by Facebook to restrict content critical of the government. He also said that Facebook representatives have been contacted to clarify whether a Bulgarian institution has abused its capabilities to report and remove content.

The “Cybercrime“ Directorate of the Bulgarian Anti-Corruption Bureau stated that it had no involvement in the deactivation of the pages. At the moment, there is no public explanation from Meta why the three pages were suspended and whether the decision is subject to review.

“Kopeikin“ has already been taken down

The case with “Kopeikin“ is not the first. In February 2026, the page was removed from Facebook after it became public knowledge that the Bulgarian Anti-Corruption Bureau was trying to find out who was behind it. At the time, the page had about 46,000 followers, and after its removal, a new profile was created.

In March, acting Interior Minister Emil Dechev stated that the Ministry of Interior had not taken any action and had not sent a request to Meta to remove the satirical page. He specified that the Directorate of the Interior and Public Order Department had received a request for assistance in checking the Panagyurishte District Office related to a Facebook post, but this did not mean that the department had requested the removal of the page.

It has not been confirmed whether “Kopeykin“, “Puylo“ and BG Elves will be restored. So far, only the public announcement of their simultaneous deactivation, the denial of the Directorate of the Interior and Ivaylo Mirchev's intention to demand an explanation from Facebook are known.