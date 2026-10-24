Trains restored through Sofia Central Station

The movement of trains through the Central Railway Station in Sofia was restored at 5:35 p.m. after nearly four hours of interruption, the National Company „Railway Infrastructure“ announced.

„The movement of trains through the Central Railway Station in Sofia was restored at 5:35 p.m.“

The reason for the suspension was a broken pantograph when a locomotive on a passenger train overheated. The damage interrupted the power supply to the contact network and imposed a temporary restriction on movement.

While the damage was being repaired, a temporary organization of train traffic was introduced. Four suburban passenger trains have been canceled.

No. 50283 and No. 50280 on the Sofia - Pernik - Sofia route;

No. 10221 and No. 10224 on the Sofia - Kostenets - Sofia route.

After the restoration of power supply, traffic through Sofia Central Station is again carried out on the railway network.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg