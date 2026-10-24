Man in critical condition after ATV crash near Kosharitsa

A man is in critical condition after a serious ATV crash near the village of Kosharitsa, Nessebar municipality. He was urgently transported by medical helicopter to the University Hospital-Burgas, where he was placed in the “Intensity“ ward with life-threatening injuries.

According to BTA, the incident occurred around noon on October 6. After the fall, the man suffered severe injuries, which required emergency air transport to Burgas. The hospital stated:

„The victim was admitted to the intensive care unit with serious injuries and life-threatening injuries.“

The helicopter landed at around 2:00 p.m. on the grounds of UMBAL-Burgas, BNT reported. A medical team took the victim into care immediately upon his arrival at the hospital.

BNT reported that the man is a foreign citizen. Flagman published information that the victim is 42 years old and from Nessebar. These details were not confirmed in the BTA statement or by the hospital.

The exact circumstances surrounding the ATV fall have not been announced. The reasons for the incident are being clarified.

Sources: bta.bg, bntnews.bg, flagman.bg