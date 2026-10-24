The Ministry of Interior has received 143 reports of vote buying

The Ministry of Interior has received 143 reports of alleged vote buying since the beginning of the presidential and vice-presidential election campaign. A total of 168 reports of violations of electoral legislation and the political rights of citizens, the department announced.

Six of the reports are for illegal campaigning, one is related to corporate voting, and 18 concern other violations in the electoral process. So far, six criminal proceedings have been initiated, and 1,226 warning protocols have been drawn up.

180 specialized police operations have been conducted across the country to prevent and combat crimes against the political rights of citizens. The data does not mean that all reported violations are confirmed violations, as they are subject to checks and actions based on competence.

The number of reports has increased compared to the beginning of the campaign

By October 19, the Ministry of Interior had received 64 reports of violations, of which 59 were for alleged vote buying. At that time, five criminal proceedings were initiated and 625 warning protocols were drawn up.

In a statement dated October 20, the Ministry of Interior stated: “No serious activity has been observed in the so-called vote buying“. However, preventive actions and inspections continue.

The presidential and vice-presidential elections are scheduled for October 25, 2026. The Ministry of Interior continues to accept reports of violations of election rules and direct the information to the competent structures.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg