Irina Diamant: Those who governed during the murders of Alexei Petrov and the Notary speak of a return to the Mutren times

Irina Asiova-Diamant attacks the allegations that Bulgaria has returned to the Mutren times, recalling the murders of Alexei Petrov and Martin Bozanov-Notary. The reason for her position is the shooting of businessman and former MEP Slavi Binev in Sofia.

“Before lecturing us about the Mutren times, refresh your memories of your own governance“, states Asiova-Diamant in a Facebook post. According to her, the assessments come from politicians who were in power when the two landmark shootings took place.

Petrov and Bozanov were killed within six months

Alexey Petrov was shot on August 16, 2023 in the Dragalevtsi area. A woman who was with him was also injured in the attack. Initially, the investigation examined versions related to his personal life and business.

Martin Bozanov-Notary was killed on January 31, 2024 in the capital's Gorna Banya district. His death also focused public attention on allegations of networks of influence in the judicial system. In both cases, no final perpetrators and guarantors have been publicly announced.

„Two show shootings during the assembly. The murderers remained unknown, the investigations died down, the society was left without answers“, writes Asiova-Diamant. She also criticized the appearance of photos from the crime scenes in the media after the murders.

Three detained for the murder of Slavi Binev

Slavi Binev was shot on October 24 in the Pavlovo district of the capital. The report was filed shortly before 10:30, and police and emergency teams were sent to the scene, BNT reported.

Three suspects were detained on the “Trakia“ highway. Two weapons were found during the operation, announced the Chief Secretary of the Ministry of Interior Lyubomir Nikolov. According to initial data, one was thrown away immediately before the car stopped, and the other was found in a bag of one of the detainees.

The Ministry of Interior is working on a version of a financial or domestic dispute and does not define the case as a classic contract killing. The investigation continues, and the detainees are suspects and enjoy the presumption of innocence.

At the end of her position, Asiova-Diamant contrasts the rapid detention of suspects in the Slavi Binev case with the lack of public results in the murders of Alexei Petrov and Martin Bozanov. She calls on politicians not to use the expression “Mutrenski vremena“, without taking into account the actions and results of the periods in which they governed.