Bulgarians in the UK vote in 82 polling stations

Bulgarians in the UK will be able to vote in 82 polling stations in the presidential election on October 25. This is the largest number of polling stations among countries outside Bulgaria. 24 polling stations have been opened in London, with two each in the Barking, Stratford and Palmers Green districts.

“Most polling stations help people have access to the areas in which they live, and in this way they will not have to travel far to get to the polling station“, says Desislava Encheva, chairwoman of the SIC – Embassy 4 in London, bTV Novinite reported.

Between 150,000 and 200,000 Bulgarians live in the United Kingdom. Nearly 30,000 people went to the polls in the parliamentary elections in April. However, for the upcoming presidential vote, online voting applications submitted are about 5,000 - approximately two times less than for the parliamentary elections.

High turnout expected

The section election commissions expect interest in voting to be greater than the number of applications submitted in advance. Bulgarian citizens who have not previously expressed a desire to vote can also exercise their right to vote in an open section.

Bad weather may make it difficult for voters

Some Bulgarians on the island fear that the weather conditions will affect the turnout. Great Britain is affected by a second consecutive cyclone, but calmer weather is expected in London on Saturday.

The vote for president and vice president will be held on Sunday, October 25. The most opportunities for voting outside the country are provided in Great Britain, where the Bulgarian community is among the most numerous.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg, nova.bg, bnrnews.bg