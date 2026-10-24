Train driver dies from electric shock at Sofia Central Station

A 53-year-old train driver has died in an accident with a locomotive at Sofia Central Station. This was reported to bTV by BDZ employees. The man was operating train No. 1620 with a locomotive of “BDZ – Passenger Transport“ from the Plovdiv depot.

The accident occurred when the locomotive overheated in the western entrance of the station. Then the pantograph, also known as a pantograph, broke. The device is located on the roof of the locomotive and supplies electricity from the contact network.

According to initial information provided by employees, the train driver climbed onto the roof of the locomotive without the voltage in the contact network having been turned off. He was electrocuted and died.

In the event of such a failure, the power supply must be turned off and the wires must be secured with special grounding rods. The investigation is pending to establish the exact sequence of actions and circumstances surrounding the incident.

The movement was stopped for nearly four hours

Due to the broken pantograph and the interruption of the power supply to the contact network, the movement of trains through Sofia Central Station was stopped at 11:55 a.m.

The National Company “Railway Infrastructure“ announced that traffic was restored at 5:35 p.m. A temporary organization was introduced, and four suburban trains were canceled: No. 50283 and No. 50280 on the Sofia-Pernik-Sofia route and No. 10221 and No. 10224 on the Sofia-Kostenets-Sofia route.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg