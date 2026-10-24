Prosecutors elected four members of the Supreme Judicial Council

Prosecutors from all over the country voted for four representatives from the professional quota of the Prosecutorial College of the Supreme Judicial Council. The vote ended at 6 p.m., and the counting of paper ballots continues. The summarized results are expected to be announced around midnight.

The vote was held in 29 polling stations. As of 1 p.m., the voter turnout was about 62 percent, with the final percentage to be clear with the publication of the results. 1,567 prosecutors were eligible to vote.

The count continues in Sofia

After the polling stations closed, video surveillance was turned on in the premises and the counting of ballots began. The longest was the counting in the three Sofia sections. At the time of publication, the ballots from the section in the Sofia District Court building were still being counted.

After the counting is completed, the scanned protocols from the country must be sent electronically to the Supreme Judicial Council. The delay in Sofia may postpone the announcement of the summarized results until around midnight.

New rounds are possible

In the first round, candidates who receive more than half plus one vote of all 1,567 prosecutors with the right to vote are considered elected. If this threshold is not reached, a new vote is scheduled for the next day, during which the legitimacy threshold drops to 33 percent.

If this threshold is not reached either, the election may continue on Monday. Then, the candidates who received more than half plus one vote of the prosecutors who voted in the third round will be declared elected.

Sources: bnrnews.bg