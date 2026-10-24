Drone footage shows the remains of the plane near Pleven

Drone footage shows the remains of the small Cessna 150 plane, which crashed in the yard of a house in the Pleven village of Bohot. The 22-year-old pilot died in the incident, confirmed the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Pleven. No residents of the village were injured, and no buildings were damaged.

The crash was reported to 112 at 3:30 p.m. A witness saw the pilot perform maneuvers in the air, after which the plane fell into the yard of a neighboring house. There were no people in the house at the time of the incident.

The plane took off without permission

The man was a student at a pilot school, but the flight was not part of his training. According to the Pleven Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications, he boarded the plane alone and took off without permission.

The school's director, Valeri Iliev, told bTV that the student arrived at the airport with his parents. The plane had already landed, and employees were preparing to refuel it.

„This is a boy who is studying with us at the pilot school“, said Valeri Iliev.

According to him, employees tried to prevent the takeoff. „The plane had landed and colleagues were going to refuel it. At that time, he jumped on the plane and took off," Iliev said. He added that after takeoff, the man began to perform maneuvers in the air.

The causes of the crash are being investigated

The District Prosecutor's Office has been notified. The exact circumstances and causes of the plane crash are yet to be clarified.

The drone footage shows the scattered remains of the machine in the yard where it crashed. At the moment, it has been confirmed that no other people were injured in the crash.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg