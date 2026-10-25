Prof. Alexander Oskar elected as President of the Bulgarian Society of Ophthalmology

Prof. Dr. Alexander Oskar, MD, was elected as President of the Bulgarian Society of Ophthalmology (BSO) at a reporting and election meeting in Pamporovo. He is competing for the position with Assoc. Prof. Dr. Dimitar Grupchev. Prof. Oskar is Head of the Department of Ophthalmology at the Medical University – Sofia and Head of the Eye Diseases Clinic at the University Hospital “Alexandrovska“. He works in the field of pediatric ophthalmology, neuroophthalmology and ophthalmogenetics.

Until his election as President of the BSO, he headed the Bulgarian Society of Pediatric Ophthalmology, Neuroophthalmology and Ophthalgenetics. He is also the Chief Coordinator of the Expert Council on Eye Diseases at the Ministry of Health.

In 2020, Prof. Oskar was awarded the “Doctor of the Year“ award, and in 2021 he received a state award for his services to Bulgarian society.

The Bulgarian Society of Ophthalmology was founded in 1927 by Acad. Ivan Pashev at the Alexandrovska Hospital. Its activities are related to the development of ophthalmology, scientific work and the professional training of doctors in this field.

Among the stated priorities of the new leadership are support for young specialists, the development of scientific activity and international contacts, as well as improving access to diagnostics and treatment of eye diseases. The program also includes prevention, early detection of diseases and the development of national programs for vision protection.