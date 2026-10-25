Ivaylo Mirchev: I voted for Bulgaria, which has no doubts about its geopolitical orientation in the EU and NATO

Ivaylo Mirchev from “Democratic Bulgaria“ stated that he voted for Bulgaria with a clear geopolitical orientation towards the European Union and NATO. He exercised his right to vote in the presidential elections.

“I voted for Bulgaria, which knows where it belongs and has no doubts about its geopolitical orientation in the European Union and NATO. "I voted for a president who will not allow our country to be isolated," Mirchev told NOVA.

The President as a Corrective of Power

Mirchev said that the head of state must restore normality to relations in the executive branch and not be its appendage.

According to him, the president must fulfill the role of a corrective of power and place the law above all. He called on people to be patriots and go out to vote.

Comment on the „Struma“ highway

Mirchev cited as an example of the need for control over the government a deal for 2.7 km of the „Struma“ highway, which he said was concluded in recent days for 108 million euros.

„The facade has changed - the people in front, but the companies are the same“, he said. Mirchev defined the indicated value as an „absolute record“ and once again emphasized that the country needs a president who will be a corrective to the government.