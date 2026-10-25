Ivan Hristanov: The match is not over, vote

Ivan Hristanov exercised his right to vote in the presidential elections and called on Bulgarians to participate in the vote. He said that he is optimistic about the future of the country.

“I voted for order, justice and a future for Bulgaria“, said Hristanov. According to him, the election campaign was tough and created a feeling that voting was meaningless and that the result was already predetermined.

“The match is not over. Every vote is a vote for Bulgaria“, said Ivan Hristanov.

He called on citizens to go to the polls and vote with hope. Hristanov pointed to corruption and demography as the main problems facing Bulgaria.