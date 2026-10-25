Georgi Kandev called for activity and reports of violations

Vice-presidential candidate Georgi Kandev said that he voted for a “stable and secure Bulgaria“ and for the future of children. He made the statement after exercising his right to vote.

“I call on everyone – go out and vote, your vote matters“, said Kandev. He also called on citizens to report violations in the election process.

Kandev also addressed the employees of the Ministry of Interior. “Don't go home, do your job honestly and with dignity“, said the vice-presidential candidate.

According to him, voter turnout is related to disappointment with the political class. Kandev also stated that the new president must address the Bulgarians, listen to them and speak on their behalf.