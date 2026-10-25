Radostin Vassilev: I voted for truth and change

Presidential candidate Radostin Vassilev said that he voted for the truth and for the long-awaited change in Bulgaria, which according to him has not yet happened.

„I voted for the truth and for the very long-awaited change in Bulgaria, which still has not happened“, said Vassilev after exercising his right to vote.

Call for higher activity

Vassilev indicated that he voted against the patronage of drug trafficking and against xenophobia. He stressed the importance of the Bulgarian national interest and expressed hope that more and more citizens will realize the need for change.

The candidate called on voters to participate in the vote, even when they are dissatisfied or disappointed with politicians.

„I call on them all to go out to vote, because when you are dissatisfied, when you are lied to or disappointed, it is not the time to stay home, it is the time to choose someone else who will live up to your expectations“, said Radostin Vassilev.

He expressed regret at the low voter turnout he had noticed in his section. According to him, people are offended and are trying to punish politicians by not voting.

The presidential elections will be held on October 25, 2026. Vassilev is among the candidates for head of state.