Andrey Gyurov: The choice today is between two directions

The presidential candidate Andrey Gyurov voted in Gotse Delchev and called on citizens to go to the polls. “The choice today is between two directions. Go out and vote for the Bulgaria we deserve to have,“ he said.

Gyurov said that he cast his vote with the future of children and people who go to work every day, take care of their families and follow the rules.

“At the end of the day, they wonder if their income will last until the end of the month, they wonder if their children will have a future in Bulgaria“, Gyurov said.

According to him, the country should develop as a European, free and proud country, in which people are calm about tomorrow, their income is enough, and the institutions fulfill their obligations.

“We do not want our children to live in fear, in dependence, in the poverty of the past, to which some people want to return us“, the candidate said.

Gyurov defined his election campaign as open and honest. He said he has received positive feedback and hope from citizens about what is to come.

“We look forward to next week with confidence“, Andrey Gyurov also said.