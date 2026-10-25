Iliana Yotova: I believe that there will be an upswing in Bulgaria

„I believe that there will be an upswing in Bulgaria. There must be peace, stability, security”, said presidential candidate Iliana Yotova after voting.

She said that she cast her vote for justice, perspective and prosperity, as well as for people to be motivated to work for Bulgaria.

Yotova: I want dialogue with citizens

„I also voted for stopping the division and hatred between us. More than ever, we need agreement, conversation among ourselves, dialogue and unity,” Yotova said.

The presidential candidate said that dialogue with citizens was the basis of her election campaign. According to her, she has gone through the smallest villages and municipalities, as well as through large municipalities and cities.

„I believe that when Bulgarians declare their will and vote, it is natural that there will be a dialogue”, said Yotova.

Emphasis on poverty and regional differences

She listed poverty and differences between different parts of the country as important issues to be addressed.

„The goal is not only for a few cities in Bulgaria to attract investments and be developed, but also for the most remote regions of the country”, added Iliyana Yotova.