Borisov: GERB will not give unsolicited support

GERB will not give unsolicited support to a candidate in the presidential elections. This was stated by the party leader Boyko Borisov in Kyustendil.

“We do not give unsolicited support to anyone“, said Borisov. According to him, each voter must decide for himself who to vote for.

The GERB leader explained that the party has not received a request for support from a candidate. According to him, if GERB stands behind someone without such a request, the party may either be involved in someone else's failure, or subsequently be attributed a loss.

“Let the first round pass. If they want support in the second round, then I will gather the party, we will make a decision“, Borisov stated. Thus, he left the possibility of an official GERB position between the two rounds, but tied this to a request made to the party.

Criticism of the government

Borisov criticized the government's work. According to him, with each passing day, it shows that it cannot cope with basic issues, including prices, security and fuel.

The GERB leader also commented on the low voter turnout. According to him, one of the reasons is the lack of a candidate who can be perceived as a unifier of the nation and supreme commander.

“There is no such candidate. GERB is not boycotting“, said Borisov. He added that the party's voters can go to the polls, and he himself will vote when he decides.

The statement was made on the day of the first round of the presidential elections. At the time of Borisov's request, GERB has not announced support for a candidate without an official request.