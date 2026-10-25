Report of an entire commission intoxicated in Tri Kladentsi

A report of an entire section election commission in the village of Tri Kladentsi, which was intoxicated, was not confirmed after an inspection. The report was submitted to the District Election Commission during election day.

In Vratsa region, the presidential elections are generally held without any violations. Voter turnout is slightly below 7 percent.

Double vote in Malorad

In the village of Malorad, voters vote not only for president, but also in a runoff for mayor. Three polling stations have been opened in the settlement, and the authorities have taken measures to ensure that people do not get confused in the two types of votes.

Malorad is also known for the case called “Uncle Tseno“. In 2023, the chair of a section and one of its members were shown adding preferences for some of the candidates.