The murder of Slavi Binev is probably related to the redistribution of significant financial resources. This was stated by Prime Minister Rumen Radev, who specified that the final circumstances will become clear after the completion of the investigation.

“It is about the redistribution of money“, said Radev. According to him, this is the most likely version that investigators are currently working on, but it has not yet been finally confirmed.

Radev compared the case to a murder in Plovdiv

The Prime Minister pointed out that a suspect was captured in the Plovdiv murder within 24 hours, while in the case of Slavi Binev, suspects were detained within one hour. He made the comparison, speaking about the significant murders in recent weeks.

“The state is returning to its functions“, Radev said. He added that during the years of transition, such crimes were not only not revealed, but according to him, the perpetrators were covered up by the state.

Radev warned that such murders are likely to continue in the future. As a reason, he cited the intensification of the confrontation over public procurement and financial flows, which according to him are decreasing.

The resignation of General Emil Tonev

In his speech, the prime minister also commented on the resignation of General Emil Tonev, submitted to the president due to the case of Sonya Koltuklieva.

Radev said that he did not want to make decisions under the influence of emotions during the election period. According to him, the Council of Ministers will take into account the results of the investigation being conducted by the Ministry of Interior.

The Prime Minister called on citizens to vote, stating that the legitimacy of institutions stems from the vote. He described the election campaign as based on compromising materials and staging and said that the large difference between the first and second candidates according to sociological surveys could demotivate voters.