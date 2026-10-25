Voter turnout is 5.8% as of 12:00

The voter turnout in the country as of 12:00 is 5.8%, the Central Election Commission announced. 385,092 people went to the polls in the presidential and vice-presidential elections.

The highest turnout is in Vidin district - 8.12%, and the lowest in Kardzhali district - 2.56%. The data is from the second CEC briefing for election day.

Alerts and technical problems

The commission received 13 reports of violations. Four of them are related to the voting process, including cases in which seven voters refused to vote by machine and requested a paper ballot. The CEC specified that in polling stations with over 300 voters, paper voting is only possible if the machine is not working.

Problems were reported with 20 voting machines. In four polling stations, the devices did not start working and voting continued there with paper ballots. Among the reasons cited are malfunctions in printers, readers and power supply.

The CEC also announced the replacement of the chairman of a section election commission in Tsarevo due to his apparent drunkenness.

“In the event of an ungenerated machine receipt, the voter should be given the opportunity to vote again, by calling a technician to check the device“, the election administration specified.

Sources: nova.bg, vesti.bg, focus-news.net