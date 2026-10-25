Pitbull entered a polling station in Kazanlak without a leash

A pitbull without a leash entered a polling station in Kazanlak during election day. The dog entered the "Ivan Hadzhienov" Vocational High School, where three sections were opened, and started running along the corridor.

The animal also entered section No. 26, where it walked among those present. People were initially scared.

A few minutes later, the dog's owner also entered the section. He explained that he was walking it in a nearby park, but the animal ran away.

Security police officers have issued a report to the owner for leaving the dog unattended, NOVA reports.