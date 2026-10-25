54,586 Plovdiv residents voted for president by 4 p.m.

54,586 people voted in Plovdiv in the presidential elections, and the voter turnout in the city reached 17.85%. 305,802 voters are included in the lists. The data show that the interest in the vote remains low.

The highest activity is in the "Central" district - 21.11%. It is followed by "Western" with 20.31%. In "East" 9.68% of eligible voters went to the polls, which is the lowest result among the six districts of Plovdiv.

For comparison, by 11:00 a.m. 14,224 people, or 4.65% of voters, had voted in the city. By 4:00 p.m. their number had increased by 40,362 people.

Peaceful voting and individual technical incidents

Election day in Plovdiv proceeded without serious signals of violations. No machines failed, and individual devices printed blank ballots. After a technical inspection, voting with them continued.

“The vote is recorded in the machine's memory and will be read at the end of election day from the flash drive“, said the spokesman for REC 16 Kaloyan Sukhorukov.

In Plovdiv region, the turnout was even lower - 13.98%. The highest share of voters was in the municipality of Laki - 19.18%, followed by Brezovo with 18.81% and Hisarya with 18.50%. In Rakovski, the turnout was 9.19% - the lowest in the district.

Voting for president and vice president continues until the end of election day, and the final results will be announced after the processing of the protocols by the section election commissions.

Sources: 24chasa.bg, bnrnews.bg