The runoff for the prosecutor quota in the Supreme Judicial Council has ended

The runoff for the election of four prosecutor representatives in the next Supreme Judicial Council has ended. The polling stations closed at 18:00, after which the counting of paper ballots began.

As of 13:00, the voter turnout was almost 54 percent, compared to nearly 62 percent at the same time in the first vote. The final number of voters and actual votes is expected to become clear after 23:00. It is the actual ballots that are important for determining the result.

25 candidates are competing for four seats

25 candidates are participating in the run-off for four seats from the professional quota of prosecutors in the Prosecutorial College. In the first vote, no candidate received the necessary support, which is why the election continued with a second vote.

The threshold, which in the first vote was 50 percent plus one vote, in the run-off drops to 33 percent plus one vote. This means that after the summarization of the protocols, it will become clear whether the four representatives of prosecutors in the SJC have been elected.

The ballots are being counted in 29 sections

The count is broadcast in real time on the website of the Supreme Judicial Council. It is expected to be completed by 9 p.m., after which the scanned protocols from the 29 sections should be sent to Sofia for summarization.

The election process is being monitored by non-governmental organizations and advocates of some of the candidates. The Chairman of the Commission for Prosecutorial Elections is Emil Georgiev.

Sources: bnrnews.bg