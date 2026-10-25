Exit poll by "Alpha Research": Iliyana Yotova leads by only 3% over Andrey Gyurov. A runoff is coming in a week!

A runoff between Iliyana Yotova – Kiril Valchev and Andrey Gyurov – Georgi Kandev is indicated by the first data from the exit poll by “Alpha Research“ as of 7:00 p.m.

The pair Iliyana Yotova – Kiril Valchev receives 35.3% of the support of those who participated in the vote. Andrey Gyurov and Georgi Kandev are second with 32.4%.

In third place are Kostadin Kostadinov and Petar Volgin with 12.6%. They are followed by Radostin Vassilev and Krasimir Manov with 4.1%, Ivelin Mihaylov and Juliana Mateeva with 3.5% and Ivan Hristanov and Stoyanka Cherkezova with 2.2%.

4.9% of voters indicated on the ballot "I do not support anyone". The voter turnout according to the agency is 22.3%.

The data is not a final result

The published values are preliminary and may change with the receipt of the official protocols from the section election commissions. The exit poll reflects the declared vote of voters surveyed after leaving the polling stations.

In an explanation of the method published by BNT, political scientist Yanitsa Petkova points out: “And these are indeed the most accurate forecast data that we receive from the parallel count at the end of election day.“

The final distribution of votes and whether a second round will be held must be confirmed by the Central Election Commission.

Sources: bntnews.bg