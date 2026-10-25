Only 21 out of 631 voted in a polling station near Kardzhali

Only 21 out of a total of 631 voters on the list voted in a polling station in the village of Opalchensko, Kardzhali district, in the presidential elections. The number was established by the signatures on the electoral list by the members of the polling station commission. It also includes the votes of the commission members themselves.

The extremely low turnout was also recorded on the scale of the entire district. At 16:00, the chairwoman of the REC-Kardzhali Venelina Milusheva announced: “The turnout in Kardzhali district is 6.76 percent“. The Central Election Commission published a similar, but different value – 6.77 percent, or 18,605 out of 274,772 voters, voted.

According to bTV, the low interest in the presidential vote comes against the backdrop of the arrest of the mayor of Kardzhali last week. The media outlet reports that this has led to calls for a boycott by some of his voters.

Similar calls in Haskovo

Calls to abstain from voting have also been made in Haskovo. There, a party structure has encouraged people to choose fishing, a picnic or a walk in nature instead of going to the polls and to post photos of their day on social networks.

The final voter turnout in Kardzhali district has not been announced. It remains to be seen whether the low turnout will persist in a possible second round of the presidential elections.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg, 24chasa.bg