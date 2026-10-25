Plamen Petkov leads in the re-vote for four members of the Supreme Judicial Council from the prosecutor's quota with 555 votes. He is followed by Ivaylo Iliev with 516 votes, Ivaylo Angelov with 492 and Krasimira Filipova with 439 votes.

Dobrinka Kalcheva receives 407 votes, Daniela Popova - 397, Vladimir Nikolov - 391, and Ivanka Kotorova-Duhlakova - 193 votes.

The vote continued after an unsuccessful first round

The re-vote was held after none of the 25 candidates gathered the necessary majority in the first round on October 24. Then, 1363 out of a total of 1567 prosecutors with the right to vote voted.

In the first round, Plamen Petkov received the most support - 479 votes, followed by Ivaylo Iliev with 400, Krasimira Filipova with 365 and Dobrinka Kalcheva with 337 votes. The data was published by the Supreme Judicial Council.

Official announcement pending

According to the rules cited by the SJC, if the required majority is not reached in the second round, “the candidates who received the most votes are considered elected“.

At the time of the count, the final decision of the Election Commission had not yet been announced. After the completion of the processing of the ballots, the names of the four prosecutors who will receive a mandate in the SJC will be confirmed.

Sources: vss.justice.bg, newspoint.bg