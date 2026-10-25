Slavi Trifonov: Rumen Radev and his loose party took a monstrous beating from normal people

Today we had presidential elections. And several things became crystal clear.

First. We have the lowest voter turnout. At all. I watch them on television wondering why it is low. The answer is very simple. Like most candidates. Simply none of those who proposed themselves for president are successful. But no one is successful.

Second. Radev and his loose party took a monstrous beating. But not from PP-DB or from “Vazrazhdane“, or from the others. They took a monstrous beating from normal people. Here are some facts. In the parliamentary elections six months ago, 1 million 444 thousand and 920 people voted for Radev. Now for Yotova, Radev's projection, about 490 thousand people voted. One million have evaporated as support. Yes, the people of GERB and DPS did not vote, but they did not vote for PB in the parliamentary elections either. Mr. Radev, where did your 1 million people go? I'll tell you - with the American planes in Bezmer, with the high prices in the stores where you were going to take them down, with the journalist beaten by the NSO and the impudence of your parliament speaker Dotsova, with the demonstrative murders of people from your circle, with the immigrant aggression that your Ministry of Internal Affairs hides, with the impotence of your interior minister. Things like that…

Third. PP-DB got its standard 350-360 thousand votes. And now they have to make short musical forms of Boyko Borisov. Of the same Boyko Borisov, whom they want to dismantle and whom they arrested. Fate has a sense of humor, don't you think?

Fourth. Kostadin Kostadinov can decide the second round. If he wants to.

Fifth. We are already living in a new political reality. There is no longer a major political force. Yes, the PB still has 131 deputies, but their support among the people is three times smaller. And it will decrease.

Sixth. An interesting winter awaits us.