Petyo Blaskov: A "bloody" runoff is coming

„A „bloody“ runoff is coming“, said journalist Petyo Blaskov in the election studio „Nova glava“. In the second round of the presidential elections, Iliana Yotova and Andrey Gyurov will face each other.

Blaskov pointed out that after the first round, serious work is ahead in the two election headquarters. He compared the task before them to preparing a team for a decisive match: „Coaches must thoroughly consider the scheme they will play according to.“

Low turnout changes the calculations

Political scientist Prof. Rosen Stoyanov from „Gallup“ reported that the number of voters was below 25%. According to him, the low turnout was not only a result of the campaign, but was related to reasons accumulated over time.

„There is a blurring of the boundaries between right and left, not only in terms of speech, but also in terms of policies. Trust in parties and their leaders has decreased“, Stoyanov said. He also pointed to the problematic authority of the National Assembly as a factor in the voters' withdrawal.

A week of negotiations

Journalist Georgi Kurtev said that mainly the hard cores of the parties went to the polls. According to him, Iliyana Yotova's campaign was aimed at consolidating her supporters, while Andrey Gyurov sought recognition through meetings and campaigning in local areas.

Kurtev expects the coming days to be marked by talks between political forces. According to him, leaders should openly tell their voters how to vote, instead of relying on unofficial agreements.

“I doubt that the candidates will ask for support. There is an option to negotiate it in the dark, which is very dangerous. A “bloody“ runoff is coming,“ Blaskov said. He added that the result will not be won “by inertia“ in the conditions of a heightened political situation.

Sources: novini.bg