Slavi Vassilev: Radev is important, not who will be president

The low voter turnout in the presidential elections is due to the fact that the current prime minister is the former president, said the MP from “Progressive Bulgaria“ Slavi Vassilev. According to him, for many people it does not matter much who will be the head of state, because the government is in “safe hands“.

“For many people it obviously does not matter much who will be the incumbent of “Dondukov“ 2“, wrote Vassilev. He added that any other analysis of the low turnout is “empty talk“.

Yotova and Gyurov go to a runoff

His comment was made after the first round of the presidential elections, in which Iliyana Yotova and Andrey Gyurov qualified for the second round according to the parallel counting of “Trend“ with 95% sample completion.

Yotova and the candidate for vice president Kiril Valchev received 36.5% of the votes, and Gyurov and Georgi Kandev - 31%. In third place are Kostadin Kostadinov and Petar Volgin with 12.4%. Those who marked “I do not support anyone“ are 4.5% of the voters. Voter turnout is 22.3%.

Second round forecast

Vassilev said that the small gap between Yotova and Gyurov will mobilize additional voters. He said that there is no doubt that Yotova will win in the runoff, which is scheduled for November 1.

The MP warned supporters of the ruling majority not to succumb to “defeatist thinking“. In his assessment of the upcoming campaign, he claims that GERB and Delyan Peevski will support Gyurov in order to restore their political influence, while “We Continue the Change“ and “Democratic Bulgaria“ will also suffer defeat. These assessments are Vassilev's position, not an established result of the elections.

Sources: bgnes.bg, darik.bg