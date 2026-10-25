Radostin Vassilev called on MECH voters not to support Iliyana Yotova in the upcoming runoff. As an alternative, he pointed to Andrey Gyurov, who is facing Yotova in the second round of the presidential elections.

„I would advise our voters to vote according to their conscience, but in no case to vote for Iliyana Yotova. That is, they choose: either vote for Mr. Gyurov or stay home“, Vassilev said at his election briefing.

The leader of MECH said that he understands the difficulty facing his voters, since in his opinion both choices are unacceptable to them. However, he stressed that he does not accept the possibility of Yotova winning the runoff.

When asked what he would do himself, Vassilev said that he had not yet made a decision. “I have not decided yet, but in order not to set a bad example, I will try to go and vote, even though we are not participating in this runoff“, he said.

MECH is the fourth political force in the presidential vote

MECH's presidential candidate pair - Radostin Vassilev and Krasimir Manov, takes fourth place with a score of over 4 percent according to the parallel count reported by NOVA. 27 presidential candidate pairs participated in the race.

Vassilev described the result as a serious success for an extra-parliamentary force. He also commented on the low voter turnout, which he described as “the lowest since the democratic changes“.

According to him, the low turnout is a sign of citizens' deep disappointment with the current government. Vassilev predicted that if Iliyana Yotova loses in the runoff, the country will reach early parliamentary elections in the spring.

Sources: nova.bg