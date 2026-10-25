Yotova: It is an illusion that without voting we will change Bulgaria

„It is an illusion to think that if we do not vote, we can change something in the country.“ This was stated by President Iliana Yotova in her first statement after the end of election day. She thanked all citizens who exercised their right to vote, as well as the voters who supported her presidential candidate pair with Kiril Valchev.

Yotova expressed concern about the low voter turnout and emphasized that citizen participation is a necessary condition for real change. “In the coming years, we must change a lot so as not to return Bulgaria to the years of timelessness, in which we missed so many benefits due to division and confrontation“, she said.

The president stated that Bulgaria has significant potential and can play an important role for security in Southeast Europe and the entire continent. “We hold a golden card here, in Southeast Europe. We will make sure that Bulgaria is a guarantor of security for the entire continent“, Yotova pointed out.

Peace will be a leading message until the runoff

Among the main accents in the remaining week of the campaign will be peace. “I will be a Bulgarian president of peace, because without peace there is no security and prosperity“, Yotova stated. According to her, the messages will be addressed to all Bulgarian citizens, regardless of their political preferences.

She said that Bulgaria must uphold its own sovereign policy, while working with its partners. Yotova also stated that national symbols should unite society. “I don't want foreign flags flying in the squares and streets. I want Bulgarian flags. And secure people who think about their future, about their families, about children and young people“, the president pointed out.

Yotova did not give a specific answer about political support

When asked whether she would seek support from the formations whose candidates did not reach the runoff, Yotova did not give a specific answer. She stated that she would continue to appeal to all voters and that she did not want the country to be governed by a "assembly", but by stable governance.

According to the president, the lack of a candidate of the second political force had an impact on the turnout. "The non-participation of the second political force also affected the voter turnout. That is why we will appeal to everyone again," she said.

Yotova stated that the assessment of the campaign would be made after the announcement of the final results. She emphasized that her presidential candidate pair had led a positive campaign and had not worked against their opponents.

The runoff is on November 1

Kiril Valchev, the vice-presidential candidate in the pair with Yotova, issued a public invitation to Georgi Kandev for a debate. "I want to address Mr. Kandev. He should be a man. I invite him to a debate. I hope he doesn't hide," said Valchev.

The first data from the parallel census, cited by NOVA, put Yotova and Valchev in first place, and Andrey Gyurov and Georgi Kandev in second. With 90% of the sample being completed, "Trend" reports 36% against 30.8%, while with 70% of the sample being completed, "Measure" gives 34% against 31.3%. Kostadin Kostadinov and Petar Volgin are third with a result between 12.5% and 12.8%.

The voter turnout according to preliminary data is 21.9% according to "Trend" and 20.8% according to "Measure". The runoff between the two leading presidential candidate pairs is scheduled for November 1.

Sources: nova.bg