Stanimir Stoychev won the runoff in Yavorovo

Stanimir Stoychev won the runoff in the partial local elections for mayor of the Stara Zagora village of Yavorovo. The candidate, nominated by the political party "Vazrazhdane", received 127 votes, or over 54 percent of the votes of the 233 residents who exercised their right to vote. This was announced by the Municipal Election Commission.

„There are no disputes or objections from the members of the commission regarding the decision taken“, the MEC indicates. The data is from the runoff protocol.

The vote was only with paper ballots

292 residents of Yavorovo had the right to vote. The voting took place in a single polling station, with a separate polling station election commission. The room was different from the one where the presidential election was held, and the ballots for the local elections were only on paper.

The second round came after none of the candidates received more than half of the votes in the first round the previous Sunday. Thus, the election for mayor of the village was decided in a runoff.

New mayor after early termination of mandate

The residents of Yavorovo are electing a new mayor after Stefka Ivanova, elected in the local elections in 2023, requested that her powers be terminated early due to health problems.

With the resolution of the runoff, the partial local vote for mayor of Yavorovo City Hall ended.

Sources: bta.bg