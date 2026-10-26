Prosecutors elected four members of the new SJC

The prosecutors elected the four representatives of their professional quota in the new composition of the Supreme Judicial Council. Plamen Petkov from the Sofia District Prosecutor's Office received the most votes - 556.

Second is Ivaylo Iliev from the Kyustendil District Prosecutor's Office with 496 votes. Ivaylo Angelov from the Appellate Prosecutor's Office - Sofia received 491 votes, and Krasimira Filipova from the Supreme Cassation Prosecutor's Office was supported by 442 prosecutors.

The vote was held among 25 candidates

25 candidates were admitted to the election procedure. In the first vote, held on October 24, not a single representative was elected, as no one received more than half of the valid votes.

In the second vote, the four candidates with the highest support are considered elected. The election commission stated:

„The four candidates who received the most support are considered elected.“

1,567 prosecutors had the right to vote in the procedure. 1,363 people voted in the first stage, and the election continued with a second vote, as provided for in the rules for the election of members of the Supreme Judicial Council from the professional quota.

The decision can be appealed

The election of Plamen Petkov, Ivaylo Iliev, Ivaylo Angelov and Krasimira Filipova is not yet final. The decision of the election commission can be appealed within seven days.

The four will represent the prosecutors in the new composition of the Supreme Judicial Council, if the election is not successfully challenged. The professional quota is one of the quotas through which the composition of the council is formed.

Sources: bntnews.bg