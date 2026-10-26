Sofia Economic Forum discusses the eurozone and security

The seventh edition of the Sofia Economic Forum brings together political leaders, diplomats, representatives of international organizations and business in Sofia. The event is held at the “Sofia Balkan Palace“ hotel, with the program starting at 09:00, registration at 08:30, and the end scheduled for 19:30. The organizer is the Delphic Economic Forum.

This year's focus is on geopolitical changes, European unity, economic competitiveness and the strategic development of Southeast Europe. Among the leading topics is the first year of Bulgaria's membership in the eurozone, as well as its impact on the country's economy, investments and competitiveness.

The Eurozone, Security and Regional Connectivity

Separate discussions will address European unity, national interests and the common European strategy. The panel will feature the President of Bulgaria in the period 2012-2017 Rosen Plevneliev, former Prime Minister Sergey Stanishev, Deputy Director of the European Council for Foreign Policy Vessela Cherneva and the Ambassadors of Austria and France to Bulgaria.

Geopolitical changes and transatlantic relations will be discussed through the prism of international security, the partnership between Bulgaria and the US and the role of NATO in the Black Sea region. Among the participants are Solomon Passy, founder of the Atlantic Club of Bulgaria, and Ivan Mihaylov from the American Chamber of Commerce in Bulgaria.

Energy security is another main topic. The discussion includes nuclear energy, the sustainability of energy systems and the strategic importance of the Vertical Gas Corridor. It includes the Minister of Energy Iva Petrova, the CEO of “Bulgartransgaz“ Kiril Ravnachki, Kalin Peshov from “Glavbolgarstroy“ and Oscar Pratt from “Westinghouse“.

Technologies, Demography and Investments

The program also emphasizes artificial intelligence and technological transformation as factors for increasing productivity and economic competitiveness. This discussion includes the Minister of Innovation and Digital Transformation Ivan Vassilev, the Mayor of Sofia Vasil Terziev and the Chairman of the Bulgarian Chamber of Commerce and Industry Tsvetan Simeonov.

The participants will also discuss public-private partnerships, opportunities for attracting investments, demographic challenges facing Bulgaria and Europe, as well as the impact of aging on the labor market and the economy. Among the announced participants are the former Minister of Finance Assen Vassilev, representatives of the European Commission and the World Bank Group.

A separate panel is dedicated to transport and logistics corridors in Southeast Europe. The circular economy, green innovations and sustainable production will also be discussed.

The forum will be opened with a welcome address by Simeon Tsomokos from the Delphic Economic Forum, followed by an opening session with the participation of Prime Minister Rumen Radev. The program also includes a conversation between the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Georgia, Maka Bochorishvili, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bulgaria, Velislava Petrova-Chamova.

Sources: bta.bg