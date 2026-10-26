Yotova did not ask for specific political support for the runoff

Iliyana Yotova did not ask for specific political support from parties and leaders after the end of the first round of the presidential elections. She said that her messages will be addressed to all Bulgarian citizens before the runoff with Andrey Gyurov on November 1.

“Our messages, as before, will be addressed to all Bulgarian citizens“, said Yotova in response to a question about whether she would seek support from the failed presidential candidate pairs and from the parties that did not nominate their own candidates. She added that she would not want Bulgaria to be governed by “joints“ again.

The presidential candidate thanked the voters and commented on the low turnout. According to her, it is an illusion to believe that change in the country can be achieved if citizens do not vote.

“Without peace, there is no security and no prosperity“, said Iliyana Yotova.

She emphasized the need for peace and security against the backdrop of the war in Europe. Yotova also stated that as the president of all Bulgarians, she wants Bulgarian flags to fly in the streets and for citizens to be able to think about their future in peace.

Call for debate and campaign report

Vice-presidential candidate Kiril Valchev called on Andrey Gyurov to participate in a debate. He stated that for the first time a woman is leading in the presidential race and expressed hope that more citizens will vote in the second round.

The Initiative Committee of Yotova and Valchev defined the upcoming debate as important for the election. The co-chair of the committee, Hristo Pimpirev, reported that the campaign had covered almost the entire country, but was too formal. According to him, more meetings in squares and more spontaneous contact with voters were needed.

Requests for mobilization before the second round

„Progressive Bulgaria“ admitted that they had underestimated the vote and had failed to mobilize their voters. The chairman of the parliamentary group, Petar Vitanov, stated that the formation had a larger reserve and expected higher activity in the run-off.

The Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) stated that Yotova could count on the support of the socialists in the second round as well. The chairman of the party, Krum Zarkov, congratulated her on the campaign and stated that the next seven days would be decisive for her attempt to win the presidential vote. The first round took place on October 25, and the runoff between Yotova and Andrey Gyurov is scheduled for November 1.

Sources: bntnews.bg