With 98.99% of the protocols processed: Yotova-Valchev and Gyurov-Kandev go to the runoff

Iliyana Yotova and Kiril Valchev, as well as Andrey Gyurov and Georgi Kandev go to the runoff for president and vice president. With 98.99% of the protocols processed by the sectional election commissions in the regional election commissions, the pair Yotova – Valchev receives 34.6% of the votes, and Gyurov – Kandev - 31.98%. The difference between them is 2.6 percentage points.

The second round will be held on November 1. It was reached because none of the presidential candidate pairs received more than half of the actual votes with the required participation of more than half of the voters.

Vote distribution

In third place are Kostadin Kostadinov and Petar Volgin with 12.57%. Radostin Vassilev and Krasimir Manov receive 4.6%, and Ivelin Mihaylov and Juliana Mateeva - 3.8%.

Ivan Hristanov and Stoyanka Cherkezova are supported by 2.4% of voters. The option “I do not support anyone“ was chosen by 4.4%.

What the Constitution provides

The constitutional rule is that if none of the candidates is elected in the first round, a new election is held within seven days. The two candidates who received the most votes participate in it.

If none of the candidates is elected, a new election is held within seven days, in which the two candidates who received the most votes participate.

Thus, in the runoff on November 1, the pairs Yotova – Valchev and Gyurov – Kandev will meet.