Parties without a common position before the runoff

The participants in the presidential race have not yet announced a common position on who they will support in the second round on November 1. "Vazrazhdane" said that it is about to decide whether and whom to support, MECH called on voters not to vote for Iliyana Yotova, and Ivan Hristanov said that he will make a decision during the week.

The chairman of "Vazrazhdane" Kostadin Kostadinov defined the party as a factor that the other political forces will have to take into account. According to him, some of the voters who made a different choice in favor of Radev in previous elections have now returned to “Vazrazhdane“.

“The result of the second round of elections, on November 1, will largely depend on the voters of “Vazrazhdane“,“ said Kostadin Kostadinov.

He said that the party can decide whether to support a candidate after an internal poll. Kostadinov emphasized that the voters of “Vazrazhdane“ are free to determine their choice themselves.

“Secondly - as you know, in order for support to be given, it must be requested. We have our own views, from which, you know, we do not compromise and they are principled“, said the party chairman.

MECH called not to vote for Yotova

MECH Chairman Radostin Vassilev made a more specific appeal to voters for the runoff. He stated that they should vote according to their conscience, but in no case should they support Iliyana Yotova.

„If Ms. Yotova loses the elections, we are faced with a situation of early parliamentary elections“, said Radostin Vassilev.

Thus MECH outlined a position against one of the candidates, without declaring support for the other.

Khristanov will decide during the week

Ivan Hristanov also did not give an answer who he would support in the second round. When asked about his personal choice, he said that he would make a decision during the week, taking into account the development of the situation.

“I say again, now is not the time for these answers“, said Ivan Hristanov.

Ivelin Mihaylov has not commented on the results of the first round on election night. So far, this leaves a significant part of the votes cast for the other candidates without a clear general direction.

Sources: bntnews.bg