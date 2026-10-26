Many in Turkey did not even realize that there were elections

The five polling stations in Çorlu remained with low turnout in the presidential elections in Bulgaria. A little over 1,000 people voted in them, and some voters told bTV that they did not even know that there were elections and who the candidates were.

Only 355 voters were registered in one of the polling stations. For comparison, in 2016, the same station registered over 2,100 voters. According to the stories of Bulgarians in Çorlu, among the reasons for the low turnout are the lack of election posters and the absence of meetings with the presidential candidates.

Difficulties in filling out the applications

Some voters encountered difficulties in filling out the mandatory applications. The documents were filled out with the help of the members of the section election commissions.

This was an additional obstacle for people who came to vote but were not familiar with the procedure in advance. Low turnout was visible throughout the election day, with the sections in Çorlu remaining almost empty.

Yotova and Valchev lead in Turkey

With 99.35% of the protocols processed in Turkey, the presidential candidate pair Iliyana Yotova and Kiril Valchev received 3,933 votes, or 55.022% of the votes cast. Andrey Gyurov and Georgi Kandev are second with 1,893 votes and 26.483%.

Ivan Hristanov and Stoyanka Cherkezova received 153 votes, Nikolay Nenchev and Tsveta Kirilova - 138, and Maria Koleva and Valeri Velkovski - 138. 109 votes. The option “I do not support anyone“ was not chosen by any voter in Turkey.

The official data of the Central Election Commission confirm the indicated results. In them, the candidate's name is written as Kiril Alexandrov Valchev, although in one of the paragraphs of the bTV publication the name Krasimir Valchev is indicated.