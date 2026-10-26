Rumen Radev called for votes for Iliyana Yotova in the runoff

Prime Minister Rumen Radev called on voters to support Iliyana Yotova in the runoff of the presidential elections. He defined the upcoming vote as a choice between democracy and the corruption model of the "assembly", after the presidential candidate pair Iliyana Yotova and Kiril Valchev, supported by his formation, won the most support in the first round, but with a small lead over Andrey Gyurov and Georgi Kandev.

„The choice is clear. On Sunday we will choose between democracy and the corruption model of the "assembly".

Radev congratulated Yotova on the result, but described the voter turnout as unprecedentedly low. According to him, some citizens believed that the result was predetermined, and therefore did not go to the polls.

“First of all, I want to congratulate Ms. Yotova on her victory“, said the Prime Minister. He added that she maintained her dignity and did not join the negative campaign against her.

Criticism of PP-DB and Delyan Peevski

Radev accused PP-DB and Delyan Peevski of influencing public attitudes and discouraging voters. He said that the political opposition between them created a feeling of a meaningless vote or of a predetermined winner.

According to the Prime Minister, the elections are an attempt at political revenge by the forces that he defines as part of the “assembly“. Radev claims that these formations are seeking to maintain their influence and avoid responsibility for their actions.

He also stated that the presidential institution should not be used as a tool to seize power, roll back the country or sabotage judicial reform. According to him, his opponents would not hesitate even to drag Bulgaria into war.

Radev rejects connection with parliamentary support

Asked whether the results of the first round could be taken as a sign of a decline in support for his government, Radev rejected such an interpretation. “Don't confuse the presidential elections with the parliamentary ones”, he replied.

The prime minister expects higher turnout in the run-off, stating that the complacency from the first round will disappear. The vote will pit Yotova and Valchev against Gyurov and Kandev.