Bozhidar Bozhanov: Radev broke the law, the Council of Ministers is campaigning for Yotova

“Today the government broke the law by engaging in election campaigning through its official channels, which violates the Electoral Code. The CEC will have to immediately rule on this issue.“ This was stated by the co-chairman of “Yes, Bulgaria“ Bozhidar Bozhanov and called on the CEC to react immediately. This is about the direct campaigning of the prime minister in favor of Yotova, which was spread through the channels of the Council of Ministers.

“And while they are breaking one law, they are planning to break another to try to save Yotova's loss: the prime minister said today that they will hide the budget until the elections. But the law says that a budget must be submitted by October 31. They are probably hiding it because there will be more disappointing things inside that will not motivate people to vote,“ the MP added.

According to him, Radev is trying to panic to save Yotova's campaign, who is apparently running for vice president of the Prime Minister. “But he will not succeed, because trust in the government is falling precipitously, just like trust in Yotova. And no matter how much they fantasize about assemblies and trolls and create false dilemmas between “war and peace”, intimidation will not bring them success. The choice is not “between peace and war, between democracy and the corrupt model of the assembly and between the calm truth and the hysteria of the trolls“, as Ivo Hristov wrote to him.“

“The choice is between clear foreign policy and submission, between the future and the past, between the balance between the authorities on the one hand and the concentration of power on the other. And a power that even with a full parliamentary majority can do almost nothing and justifies itself with the opposition“, added Bozanov.