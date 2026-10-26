Problems with video surveillance in 548 polling stations

Problems with video broadcasting were registered in 548 polling stations during the reporting of the results of the first round of the presidential election on October 25. This is almost a quarter of the total 2,283 monitored paper voting stations, Nova TV reported, citing the final report on video surveillance. The data covers the period from 19:30 to 22:35 on election day.

Live broadcasting began in 2,133 stations, while in 150 stations no signal was registered during the checks. In another 294 stations, the broadcast ended prematurely. A broadcast lasting less than 20 minutes is considered to be such, and thresholds of 15 or 10 minutes have been applied for sections with a smaller number of voters.

Thousands of video signal interruptions

A total of 6,076 video signal interruptions were reported in 830 sections. In 55 of them, there was at least one interruption lasting more than five minutes.

Problems with the picture or video stream were identified in 86 sections. The most common was the image freezing - in 64 sections, with the total duration of these cases reaching 7 hours and 20 minutes. The longest individual freeze lasted 22 minutes.

In another 21 sections, there was sound but no picture. The total duration of these cases was 6 hours and 50 minutes, and the longest lasted 1 hour and 45 minutes. A black screen was reported in three sections, and in one the camera was covered or did not show visible details.

Sections without broadcast and duration of broadcasts

Among the settlements without registered video broadcasts are the village of Drachevo in the Sredets municipality, the village of Hrabrovo in the Provadia municipality and the village of Temenuga in the Ardino municipality. The electoral lists of these sections included 317, 320 and 277 voters, respectively.

2,025 sections started broadcasting by 8:10 p.m., and 50 turned on video surveillance after 8:15 p.m. The average broadcast start time is 20:02, while the median duration of the completed broadcasts is 42 minutes. As of 22:35, 2,111 broadcasts had already ended, while 22 remained active.

“The reported problems do not necessarily indicate violations in the counting of ballots“, the report states.

The document specifies that the data reflects automatically detected technical anomalies in the video broadcast. Individual categories may overlap, as several different problems may have occurred in the same section.

Sources: news.bg, nova.bg