Woman in danger of life after accident near Burgas

A 77-year-old woman is in danger of life after a serious accident on the Burgas - Sredets road, in the area of the junction for the village of Cherni Vrah. The incident occurred at around 9:30 a.m., BNT reported.

According to initial data, the 79-year-old driver of one of the cars did not stop at a “Stop“ sign and took the right of way from another car, driven by a 36-year-old Burgas resident. After the impact, the second car went off the roadway.

The 77-year-old grandmother of the 36-year-old driver was seriously injured. The woman has fractures to the chest and pelvis and is admitted to the intensive care unit of the University Hospital - Burgas Burgas.

Two boys, ages 3 and 5, were also traveling in the vehicle. They were examined at the hospital and released in good general condition.

Sources: bntnews.bg