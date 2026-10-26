Nikolay Mihaylov: The second round assembly is in the field

The second round assembly is already in the field, and a new union between PP-DB and GERB could be built around Andrey Gyurov. This was stated by psychiatrist Prof. Dr. Nikolay Mihaylov in an interview with the Bulgarian National Radio.

„The form of this new assembly is present and will be between PP-DB and GERB“, said Mihaylov. According to him, Gyurov can be presented as the winner, but if he does not win the presidential elections, he will still remain a factor for the unification of the right sector.

The debate between Yotova and Gyurov

According to Mihaylov, Iliyana Yotova has one main political move – to participate in a debate with Andrey Gyurov. He believes that this way she can show competence and convince voters that she has significant advantages over her younger opponent.

However, the professor assessed Yotova's campaign as insufficiently convincing and stated that it lacked serious communication with voters.

The role of MRF-NN and the arrests of mayors

Mikhailov linked the electoral turnout to the absence of candidates from GERB and MRF-NN. According to him, the arrests of three MRF-NN mayors immediately before the elections awakened fears of the past and had a strong political effect.

He described the Ministry of Interior's action as inappropriate and stated that influence peddling is difficult to prove. According to him, the actions could motivate the MRF-NN to retaliate against the authorities that have affected its local representatives.

The position of „Vazrazhdane“

In his analysis, Mihaylov stated that Kostadin Kostadinov has an interest in the candidate associated with Rumen Radev losing the elections. According to him, the leader of „Vazrazhdane“ perceives the loss of the electorate as a result of Radev's influence.

Mihaylov does not expect Kostadinov to call for support for Iliyana Yotova. He also believes that it is unlikely that the MRF-NN electorate and a significant part of GERB voters will stand behind her.

Sources: bnrnews.bg