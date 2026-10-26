Driver with over 1.2 per mille overturned car near Pleven

A driver was detained after an accident on the road between Pleven and the village of Yasen. His alcohol test showed over 1.2 per mille, the spokesperson for the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Pleven Mariana Tsvetkova told BTA correspondent in Pleven Elina Kyurkchieva.

The accident was reported to the police at 17:22. According to preliminary data, the 39-year-old driver was driving from the village of Yasen to Pleven. While overtaking, he lost control of the car, which skidded and crashed sideways into the overtaken car.

The second car was driven by a 52-year-old man. After the impact, the car overturned on the road ceiling. No one was injured in the accident.

The driver was detained for 24 hours

Teams of the “Traffic Police“ arrived at the scene. The 39-year-old driver was issued a ticket for a medical examination, and he was detained for up to 24 hours.

The causes and circumstances surrounding the accident are being clarified. Inspections of the scene are being carried out.

Sources: nova.bg