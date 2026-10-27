Road in Varna collapsed after water main failure

A road in Varna collapsed after a new main water main failure. The section between the stops "Balkan" ("Marek") and "Evksinograd" in the lane from the resort complexes to the city is affected.

Traffic in the area is closed and is being redirected through the "Vinitsa" district. Drivers should drive with increased caution and allow more time for travel.

Teams are working to fix the problem. The municipality states: „Teams are working to fix the problem.“ The repair is expected to be completed by noon.

In order not to interrupt the water supply, the water supply has been transferred to the old water supply. However, reduced pressure and temporary disruptions are possible in some areas.

Varna Municipality has called on citizens to respect the temporary traffic organization and to monitor for up-to-date information on the restoration of normal traffic and water supply.