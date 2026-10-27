Vasil Terziev: We are submitting a report to the Sofia Municipal Council for the installation of the monument to engineer Ivan Ivanov

A report is about to be submitted to the Sofia Municipal Council to finalize the procedure for the installation of a monument to engineer Ivan Ivanov. This was announced by the mayor of the Sofia Municipality Vasil Terziev on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the opening of the first part of the Rila Water Supply System and 134 years since the birth of associate engineer Ivan Ivanov. The monument is planned to be placed next to the place where the first Rila water gushed in the capital, in the area of the “Vasil Levski Stadium“ metro station.

“I hope that at the next meeting of the Sofia Municipal Council on November 5, we will correct a historical injustice“, said Terziev. He expressed hope that the report would receive broad support and that the municipal councilors would reach a consensus on paying well-deserved tribute to the mayor, Eng. Ivan Ivanov.

Vasil Terziev recalled that the initiative for the monument began back in 2011, and emphasized the importance of Ivan Ivanov's work for the development of Sofia. “I always think about how this man governed with dignity and responsibility in those difficult times, developed and modernized our city. I hope that more and more of us who deal with the problems of the city and the state will have a similar statesmanlike attitude“, said Terziev.

In his words, Ivan Ivanov is like “people who were truly dedicated to what they do, who had a heart, who put their heart and soul into what they do, and not those who put their hands down.“

The construction of the Rila Water Supply System is one of Bulgaria's great engineering achievements, which changed the lives of people in the capital. Ivan Ivanov worked on the project long before he became mayor of Sofia in 1934, when he took over the city's governance by royal decree.

In the years until 1944, also marked by the trials of World War II, he worked to modernize Sofia with the understanding that water supply, sewage, streets, transport, green spaces and cleanliness must develop in a connected manner.

During his time, municipal services were also reorganized, the municipality's finances were strengthened and a new perspective for the organization of Sofia was prepared through the Musman Plan. Bus and trolleybus transport were introduced, and the capital increasingly acquired the appearance and capabilities of a modern European city.

According to Terziev, Ivan Ivanov's work is an example of dedication to public work and responsibility for the future of the city. A century after the opening of the first part of the Rila Water Supply System, the importance of the facility continues to be felt in the life of Sofia.

The celebration is organized by the University of Architecture, Civil Engineering and Geodesy (UACEG) in the “Maxima“ hall. The event was also attended by the deputy mayors of Sofia Eng. Emilian Georgiev in the field of construction and arch. Lyubo Georgiev in the field of urban planning and development, as well as the rector of UACEG Assoc. Prof. Dr. Architect Gichka Kutova-Kamenova, many engineers, architects, lecturers and students, Assoc. Prof. Dr. Engineer Ventsi Bozhkov - Deputy Rector for Information Technologies and Development at UACEG.

On the occasion of the initiative, four exhibitions were opened at the University of Architecture, Civil Engineering and Geodesy: “The Rila Water Supply System“ - in the “Hrabar Popov“ hall; at UACEG, “Ivan Ivanov (July 2, 1891 - June 20, 1965)“ - in the lobby of UACEG, “Personal belongings and documents of Corresponding Member Eng. Ivan Ivanov“ - in Hall A205 of UACEG and “Memory of Ivan Ivanov“ - in the outdoor space of UACEG.

The main initiators of the celebration are Assoc. Prof. Dr. Snezhana Rakova, historian, author of the book about engineer Ivan Ivanov “The Uncrowned Tsar of Sofia - Eng. Ivan Ivanov“, and the Faculty of Hydrotechnics (HFH) at the University of Architecture, Civil Engineering and Geodesy (UACEG).