Kostadinov: "Vazrazhdane" will not support Gyurov

„Vazrazhdane“ will not give unsolicited support to Andrey Gyurov in the runoff. This was stated by the party leader Kostadin Kostadinov, according to whom Gyurov will not receive a single vote from the party's supporters.

„Not a single one of our voters will give their vote for Gyurov“.

Kostadinov said that the party has sought the opinion of its supporters and like-minded people. According to him, „Vazrazhdane“ categorically declares itself against supporting the candidate.

Regarding Iliyana Yotova, the leader of „Vazrazhdane“ pointed out that the party's voters are divided into three groups. Some of them will not vote, others will mark “I do not support anyone“, and still others will vote for Yotova.

“Some will not go to vote, others will mark “I do not support anyone“, and still others will vote for Yotova“.

Kostadinov described the result of “Vazrazhdane“ from the first round as significantly better than the previous presidential elections and the parliamentary vote. He stated that support for the party had increased by nearly 53,000 votes.

In his words, “Vazrazhdane“ is the second political force in 10% of municipalities and in 1176 settlements, including 26 cities.

Kostadinov said that Andrey Gyurov unexpectedly reached the runoff. He claims that there was serious support from GERB and stated that the party secured between 70,000 and 120,000 votes for the candidate through a controlled vote.

According to his estimates, the support from the MRF was smaller, but together with the votes from GERB, the two political forces secured between 120,000 and 130,000 votes for Gyurov. These are estimates and statements of the leader of “Vazrazhdane“, and not officially established results.

Kostadinov identified the Bulgarian people and democracy as the main losers from the elections. According to him, the low turnout is related to the lack of a political entity that expresses the values of a significant part of the citizens.

The leader of “Vazrazhdane“ predicts that the turnout will be higher in the runoff, as GERB and DPS will mobilize their voters.