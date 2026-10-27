UNWE: The tenant is responsible for the violations in the pavilion

The University of National and World Economy stated that the commercial facility in which the National Revenue Agency found violations in the reporting of turnover was leased to “G-TRADE 2022“ Ltd.

The UNWE specifies that the activity in the pavilion is carried out by the tenant, who is personally responsible for compliance with applicable legislation, including reporting turnover and issuing receipts.

„UNWE does not tolerate practices related to violation of the legislation, and insists on strict compliance with regulatory requirements by all tenants“, the university states.

The position was published after an inspection by the General Directorate „Fiscal Control“ at the National Revenue Agency in a pavilion on the territory of the UNWE in Sofia. According to information from the revenue agency, the inspectors have identified five cases of sales without issued receipts. The control began with a purchase using the “mystery shopper“ method, and four more violations were registered during the subsequent monitoring.

During the inspection, the fiscal device recorded a turnover of 1.50 euros, while over 630 euros were found in the cash register. The inspectors also found two notebooks in which the turnover of the site was recorded. According to the NRA, the amounts in them matched the reports in the accounting program, but differed significantly from the values marked on the cash register.

The UNWE announced that an inspection of the contractual relations with the tenant company was ordered. The university states that it is providing its position in order to clearly distinguish the responsibility between the owner of the land and the company that carries out the commercial activity.

For the violations found, the compulsory administrative measure “sealing the site“ may be imposed for a period of up to 30 days. The publicly disclosed information did not include whether the measure has already been implemented, nor what amount of sanctions will be imposed on the company.